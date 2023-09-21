Gaming web browser Opera GX now has over 25 million monthly active users

Share Facebook

The team behind the Opera GX gaming web browser has announced that it now has over 25 million monthly active users, across desktop computers and mobile devices.

The browser was first made available to the public in 2019, and is intended as a dedicated internet browsing experience for gamers. It aimed to be less resource intensive than other browser apps on the market, making it less of a bother for computer systems to open while running games.

“We are thrilled to announce this remarkable achievement of 25 million monthly active users, as Opera GX continues to prove its commitment to enhancing the browsing experience for gamers worldwide. With a passion for innovation and dedication to the gaming community, we look forward to sharing what the future holds,” said Krystian Kolondra, executive vice president of browsers and gaming at Opera.

If you’d like to learn more about the Opera GX browser, or try it for yourself, you can find it here.