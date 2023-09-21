Safe In Our World to launch a free self-advocacy speaking programme online next month

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The video games mental health charity Safe In Our World will offer a free online self-advocacy speaking programme for those in the games industry throughout October, November and December 2023.

The programme will focus on how people can use language to get through challenging situations, and help them learn to advocate for their own needs while still creating healthy workplace relationships. It was designed based on feedback from those working in the games industry and hopes to address the real world issues people face in work environments.

“The course is designed not to teach you a new language, but to reconnect you with what you already know and bring it back out into the open for your benefit and for those in your lives at home and at work,” said course facilitator and personal development coach Lisa Marie Hall.

“It’s not always easy to advocate for ourselves in the workplace, and these struggles are only compounded when you’re a member of an underrepresented community,” added Sky Tunley-Stainton, partnerships and training Manager at Safe In Our World.

“Our self-advocacy speaking programme was created with underrepresented people in mind, as we often find that neurodivergent people, disabled individuals, and folks from the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities have to fight the hardest to get their needs met in the workplace.”

Those that attend and complete the course will receive a certificate of attendance, as well as a handbook that contains the learnings for future reference in the workplace. If you’d like to book one of the spaces on the programme, you can do that over on Eventbrite.