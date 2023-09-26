Games Growth Summit visits Manchester this November

Share Facebook

The emerging UK Games conference was launched in February 2023 by two industry veterans, with the goal of helping games companies to further build their businesses.

The inaugural summit in London received high praise and positive feedback. The founders – Alex Boucher and Vanessa Joyce, have selected Manchester for the second in the series of the Games Growth Summit 2023.

“Feeling invigorated by the success of our London event we wanted to keep the momentum going. We are excited to bring the Games Growth Summit to the thriving North West games scene as our next destination.”

A full day of panels and fireside chats are planned, featuring guests from UKGamesFund, Draw & Code, Avalanche Studios Group, Ripstone, Disobey, GAMINGbible, Universal Music and Rebellion North.

“We hope to provide aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs with a toolkit to scale effectively. For the Games Growth Summit, our biggest aim is to provide the audience with tangible takeaways and broaden their horizons.”

GGS North takes place at Host at MediaCityUK on November 2, 2023. It will be followed by GGS London, which will take place in February 2024. You can book tickets here.

For sponsorship/speaker options, contact Alex or Vanessa.