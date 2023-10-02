Early-Bird Prices for IRL 2023 will end this Friday

Share Facebook

This is the last week that you’ll be able to take advantage of our early-bird pricing offer for the MCV/DEVELOP IRL 2023 holiday party that is set to take place this winter.

IRL 2023 will take place at Village Underground in Shoreditch on November 29, 2023, and not only will it be tastefully decorated, with a music mix curated to encourage festive cheer ahead of the impending jolliness of the Christmas holiday season – it will once again be the place to be to find out who’s made it into this year’s cohort of our prestigious MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30 before anyone else.

30 Under 30 nominations are still open, but only for two more weeks. If you’ve not nominated yourself, your friends or your coworkers yet, then be sure to get on it as soon as possible to avoid the disappointment of being too late.

“Last year’s 30 Under 30 cohort was the first to be celebrated at IRL and it went so well that we’re going to be doing it again,” said MCV editor Richie Shoemaker. ”I encourage as many people as possible to lend their support, either by nominating or coming along. Ideally, both!”

This year’s MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30 will once again be sponsored by One Player Mission, and we are continually thankful for their ongoing support.

If you’d like to talk to us about your company also partnering up on IRL 2023, then you should contact Alex Boucher over at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.