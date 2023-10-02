The winners of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023 have been announced

The video games industry trade association TIGA has announced the winners of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023.

The TIGA UK Games Education Awards virtual ceremony took place remotely on streaming platforms on September 29, 2023. As usual, it put the spotlight on students, educators, businesses and academic practices that have gone above and beyond for video games in education within the last 12 months.

The TIGA Education Awards’ 2023 winners are as follows:

OUTSTANDING TIGA GRADUATE: ARTIST

University of Gloucestershire: Sam Carrier

OUTSTANDING TIGA GRADUATE: AUDIO

Staffordshire University: Felype Goncalves Fernandes

OUTSTANDING TIGA GRADUATE: COMPUTER GAMES TECHNOLOGY

Staffordshire University: Davide Pelino

OUTSTANDING TIGA GRADUATE: DESIGNER

Norwich University of the Arts: Szymon Garczynski

OUTSTANDING TIGA GRADUATE: PROGRAMMER

Sheffield Hallam University: Benjamin Kimberley

OUTSTANDING TIGA GRADUATE: PRODUCTION/ENTERPRISE

University of Hertfordshire: Darina Koycheva

OUTSTANDING TIGA POST-GRADUATE OF THE YEAR

University of Portsmouth: Adam Jerrett

DIVERSITY

London College of Communication, University of the Arts, London

EXCELLENCE IN UNIVERSITY/INDUSTRY COLLABORATION AWARD

University of Portsmouth

TIGA INNOVATIVE TEACHING AWARD

Birmingham City University

TIGA EXCELLENCE IN GAMES RESEARCH AWARD

Abertay University

OUTSTANDING TIGA BTEC LEARNER OF THE YEAR

Katie Tang from Leeds City College.

BEST STUDENT GAME 2023

University of Portsmouth: Malltopia

“Congratulations to all of our fantastic finalists and wondrous winners. My congratulations and thanks also go to the universities that entered so many excellent graduates and undergraduates. You are performing sterling work in preparing excellent graduates for a career in the games industry,” said Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO.

“I would also like to thank our judges for determining the winners of the Awards and to the TIGA team for organising the programme. Finally, a very special thank you to Creative Assembly, our headline sponsor, Sumo Group, our Gold Sponsor and Lockwood Publishing, our Bronze Sponsor, for supporting excellence in skills and learning, and for making the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023 possible.”

