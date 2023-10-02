The winners of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023 have been announced

The video games industry trade association TIGA has announced the winners of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023.
The TIGA UK Games Education Awards virtual ceremony took place remotely on streaming platforms on September 29, 2023. As usual, it put the spotlight on students, educators, businesses and academic practices that have gone above and beyond for video games in education within the last 12 months.
The TIGA Education Awards’ 2023 winners are as follows:
OUTSTANDING TIGA GRADUATE: ARTIST
University of Gloucestershire: Sam Carrier
OUTSTANDING TIGA GRADUATE: AUDIO
Staffordshire University: Felype Goncalves Fernandes
OUTSTANDING TIGA GRADUATE: COMPUTER GAMES TECHNOLOGY
Staffordshire University: Davide Pelino
OUTSTANDING TIGA GRADUATE: DESIGNER
Norwich University of the Arts: Szymon Garczynski
OUTSTANDING TIGA GRADUATE: PROGRAMMER
Sheffield Hallam University: Benjamin Kimberley
OUTSTANDING TIGA GRADUATE: PRODUCTION/ENTERPRISE
University of Hertfordshire: Darina Koycheva
OUTSTANDING TIGA POST-GRADUATE OF THE YEAR
University of Portsmouth: Adam Jerrett
DIVERSITY
London College of Communication, University of the Arts, London
EXCELLENCE IN UNIVERSITY/INDUSTRY COLLABORATION AWARD
University of Portsmouth
TIGA INNOVATIVE TEACHING AWARD
Birmingham City University
TIGA EXCELLENCE IN GAMES RESEARCH AWARD
Abertay University
OUTSTANDING TIGA BTEC LEARNER OF THE YEAR
Katie Tang from Leeds City College.
BEST STUDENT GAME 2023
University of Portsmouth: Malltopia
“Congratulations to all of our fantastic finalists and wondrous winners. My congratulations and thanks also go to the universities that entered so many excellent graduates and undergraduates. You are performing sterling work in preparing excellent graduates for a career in the games industry,” said Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO.
“I would also like to thank our judges for determining the winners of the Awards and to the TIGA team for organising the programme. Finally, a very special thank you to Creative Assembly, our headline sponsor, Sumo Group, our Gold Sponsor and Lockwood Publishing, our Bronze Sponsor, for supporting excellence in skills and learning, and for making the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023 possible.”
If you’d like to learn more about TIGA, you can do that on their official website.