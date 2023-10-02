The Radio Times has launched a new gaming podcast

Share Facebook

The Radio Times has announced a new gaming podcast as part of its 100th Anniversary celebrations.

It’s called “One More Life”, and most episodes of the new show will see radiotimes.com gaming editor Rob Leane and a notable gaming fan or creator take listeners on a tour of a virtual world (or worlds), letting listeners get to know both the hosts and their games of choice better, including both insight and some tried-and-tested tips for success.

The series started on September 26, 2023 with streamer Trisha Hershberger on board to discuss the biggest games set to launch in Q4 this year.

The list of guests that are also set to appear on Season 1 of One More Life includes:

Jason Kingsley OBE (CEO of Rebellion Developments)

Lyndsay Pearson (VP Franchise Creative on The Sims)

Ant Farley (Design Manager on Football Manager)

Tim Nguyen (Senior Producer on Pokémon Go)

Daryl Baxter (Features Editor at iMore, Author of The Making of Tomb Raider)

Sarah Beaulieu (Narrative Director on Assassin’s Creed Mirage)

John Saavedra (Editor in Chief of Den of Geek)

“One More Life is a celebration of the gaming community – it’s been so fun to hear the gaming origin stories of our fascinating guests, from their earliest gameplay memories to the titles they’ve spent the most hours with, and even the ones that have made them throw their controller in frustration!” said Leane.

“Gaming is about more than just high scores and ‘getting good’ – it’s a way of life, an escape, and a source of joy for so many people. Whether you consider yourself a hardcore gamer or more of a casual fan, you’ll probably recognise a lot of yourself in our guests and their gaming stories.”

“The RadioTimes.com audience are huge gaming fans – our gaming news, features and updates are consistently some of our most read content, so launching One More Life is a logical next step,” added Morgan Jeffery, executive editor at RadioTimes.com. “The line-up of guests is stellar and I’m looking forward to adding One More Life to my podcast playlist.”

If you’d like to listen to the One More Life podcast, you can find it on platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts, as well as the Radio Times website.