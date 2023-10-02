The PC Gaming Show will return this November as PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The PC Gaming Show is coming back before the end of the year to put the spotlight on 25 upcoming video games.

It will air on November 30, 2023, and will be hosted by Frankie Ward, who has become well known for her hosting and interviewing work at a substantial variety of esports games events throughout her career.

The next PC Gaming Show will be presented in a new ‘Most Wanted’ format, where the games in the showcase will have been selected by a panel of over 50 professionals from around the wider games industry. The list of notable people on the panel includes Sid Meier (Civilization), Brian Fargo (InExile Entertainment) and Steven Spohn (AbleGamers) and more.

As well as updates on these Most Wanted titles, the showcase will include new trailers and reveals, to get audiences excited about even more titles they may not even know about yet.

“We’re bringing together some of the voices we most respect from across the gaming industry to determine the Most Wanted games on PC,” said Evan Lahti, editor-in-chief of PC Gamer Global. “This end-of-year edition of the PC Gaming Show will place a spotlight on the biggest upcoming games and small-studio gems that have the potential to be the next Valheim, Stardew Valley, or Vampire Survivors.”

If you’d like to watch The PC Gaming Show this November, you can do that on Twitch or on YouTube. The show will also broadcast on Steam, as well as on Bilibili in China.