Esports Wales will receive funding from the Media Cymru Development Fund

Esports Wales will receive up to £50,000 in new funding from Media Cymru’s Development Fund.

It has been chosen as one of 24 businesses and freelancers in Wales to receive funds that will help them to ‘develop ideas into tangible products or services’ that ‘benefit the Welsh media sector’. As one of the projects chosen, it will also be eligible to apply for further funding of up to £250,000 from the Media Cymru Scale Up Fund.

Esports Wales intends to use the investment funds to further develop the fairly new national Welsh Esports League, which made its debut last year and sees players take part in games like Street Fighter 6, Counter Strike 2 and Rainbow Six: Siege for prizes.

“We’re excited by the projects we’re supporting in this funding round, exploring innovation in storytelling, new ways of doing business, as well as innovative ways of using new technologies. We look forward to working with them to help them create new products, services and experiences to add social, cultural and economic value to the Welsh creative economy,” said Justin Lewis, director of Media Cymru.

“We are thrilled to get the investment from Media Cymru. It is going to allow us to move Esports Wales one step forward, creating a more professional and sustainable industry in Wales,” added John Jackson, CEO of Esports Wales.