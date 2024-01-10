Twitch will lay off 500 employees in third wave of job reductions within 12 months

Twitch is expected to lay off another 500 (35%) of its employees this month, according to a report made by Bloomberg.

This move is despite an increased focus on advertising and brand partnerships, which have proven to be unfruitful, as Twitch has yet to turn an actual profit after nine years of ownership by the multinational corporation Amazon. Bloomberg has reported that the decision was apparently caused by ‘concerns over losses’, including the loss of c-suite staff members.

The livestreaming platform has gone through two other rounds of layoffs within the last twelve months, letting over 400 people go from their jobs as part of a wider wave of job reductions that took place at Amazon. As alluded to earlier, several top executives also left the firm towards the end of 2023, including its chief product officer, chief customer officer, chief content officer and chief revenue officer.

Twitch also ceased operations entirely in South Korea in December, as Twitch CEO Dan Clancy called the costs to run the website over in the region ‘prohibitively expensive’.

MCV/DEVELOP has reached out to Twitch about the layoffs, but has received no response.