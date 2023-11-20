[From the industry] A Little to the Left cleans up with 999,999 sales

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Secret Mode would like to congratulate indie developer Max Inferno on selling 999,999 copies of the wholesome tidying-up puzzle game A Little to the Left. The milestone comes just as A Little to the Left celebrates its one-year anniversary, having launched on PC and Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

Since A Little to the Left’s release, Max Inferno has continued to add new levels to the game. To date, 18 extra levels have been released for seasonal events such as Christmas, Easter, and Halloween, all delivered as free updates with permanent access to these puzzles granted via the Archive mode. Additionally, a premium DLC titled A Little to the Left: Cupboards and Drawers released in June 2023, delivering over 25 extra levels and featured multi-layered puzzles and other surprises.

“We’re overwhelmed by the love and support we’ve received from fans over the past year,” says Max Inferno co-founder Annie Macmillan. “From the bottom of our hearts we want to thank every person who’s played A Little to the Left and helped spread the news about our little game. We truly never expected to hit this milestone and will forever be grateful to our community who made this happen.”

“One MILLION?! Wow. I’m… speechless,” said Secret Mode’s Vice President of Publishing Strategy, James Schall. “…” he continued, still rendered speechless and just awkwardly staring at us, voice recorder whirring and picking up nothing.

A Little to the Left is available until November 21, 2023 for 35% off on Steam as part of the Cozy Quest Steam festival. It’s featured alongside other wholesome highlights such as newly launched ocean clean-up and creature-raising adventure, Loddlenaut.