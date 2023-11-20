[From the industry] Outright Games marks ‘World Children’s Day’ with pledge to donate video game profits in the 24 hour window to UNICEF

Share Facebook

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Outright Games, the leading global publisher of family-friendly video games, has today announced that in recognition of World Children’s Day on November 20, 2023, the company will donate up to £100,000 from the profit on all digital sales made over the 24-hour period to UNICEF, the world’s leading organisation working to build a better world for every child.

The partnership, which began in May 2023, positioned Outright Games as UNICEF UK’s first official long-term video game industry partner, as they leverage their world-class access to iconic TV and film children’s brands to raise money for UNICEF’s Resources for Results Fund. The Fund helps pioneer new ideas to address challenges faced by children worldwide, whilst enabling UNICEF to rapidly support those in need during humanitarian emergencies.

Outright Games have committed to raise a minimum of £200,000 for UNICEF per year by donating profits from digital video game sales and specially themed bundles which feature their most popular video game releases. All profits go directly to UNICEF.

Outright Games are world leaders in creating family-friendly video games that are safe and appropriate for all ages and feature the biggest children’s entertainment franchises on the planet. Through their dedicated community of parents and families, Outright Games will use its platform to raise awareness of and funding for UNICEF’s vital work in supporting education, health and nutrition, and responding to the needs of children impacted by conflict and natural disasters.

“It has been an incredible 2023 so far, working with such an impactful partner as UNICEF to help the world’s most vulnerable children,” said Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games. “We really wanted to mark World Children’s Day in a meaningful way as this is an incredibly important time to help raise awareness for the rights of children around the world. Outright Games has always put family at the forefront of everything we do and we can’t wait to see how much we can raise on the day to support UNICEF’s fantastic work.”