[From the industry] Avakin Life steps up player protection with Yoti’s age assurance to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Avakin Life, a 3D life-simulation video game has introduced age assurance technology from digital identity company Yoti. Players can now verify their age to unlock exclusive age-restricted features, and any players who are suspected to be underage will be asked to confirm their age. The move is the latest step from Lockwood Publishing to enhance privacy and safety features on the Avakin Life platform.

Players can choose to verify their age using Yoti’s facial age estimation technology or by uploading an identity document. Both options are privacy-preserving, accurate and quick to carry out. Age estimations take around a second, and verification to a document takes less than 10 seconds after the document has been submitted. Lockwood Publishing, the creator and guardians of Avakin Life, chose facial age estimation over other age assurance solutions due to its speed, accuracy, inclusion and ease of use.

Once a player has successfully verified they are 18+, they will be able to unlock age-restricted features, including:

Exclusive access to the Age Verified Apartment feature which allows players to create Age Verified rooms. These will not be available or visible to non-verified players.

Age Verified Apartments will offer a less restrictive chat filter, so verified users can chat more freely.

A unique badge and profile background which displays their 18+ status.

Avakin Life players who have not verified their age cannot access Age Verified spaces. This ensures players aged 18+ can confidently interact and chat with other adult players, while also enhancing the safety and player experience for younger audiences.

“We wanted to introduce age verification to Avakin Life to offer our players more choice and freedom to express themselves, in a way that also safeguards our younger audience,” said Claire Panter, Avakin Life’s Director of Player Support. “The challenge was making this process as frictionless as possible and Yoti is a great fit. Their age assurance technology, particularly age estimation, is fast and easy to use for players and we’ve integrated it into the game experience. It’s been fantastic to see such a positive response from the community.”

“It’s great to see Lockwood Publishing taking a proactive approach to online age assurance,” Robin Tombs, CEO at Yoti. “We’re delighted to help them verify the age of players on Avakin Life so that they can offer exclusive age-restricted features. With inclusive and effective age checks, platforms can create age-appropriate experiences and have different content for different age groups. It’s encouraging to see so many Avakin Life players choosing to verify their age.”

This December, Avakin Life – an experience enjoyed by millions of players worldwide – celebrates its tenth year as a live mobile metaverse. It’s available to download for free on iOS and Android devices.