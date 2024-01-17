Outright Games and Humble Bundle have extended how long their latest charity fundraising bundle will run for

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Outright Games and Humble Bundle have extended the duration of the Heroes of Film & Television Humble Bundle by an entire extra week, ‘due to huge demand’.

The Heroes of Film & Television Humble Bundle was originally expected to run only until January 18, 2024, but the sale price will now end on January 25, 2024 at 2AM GMT instead, giving those that are interested plenty of time to both get their hands on some games and support a good cause.

The limited time offer allows for gamers to pick up a selection of the developer’s recent family friendly game software efforts based on popular entertainment franchises, including Adventure Time, Ben 10, DC Comics, Star Trek: Prodigy and more, while at the same time supporting the charity UNICEF.

The games in the bundle are worth over £450 ($560 USD) in total retail value, making it also one of the best offers you’ll find on video games this January.

If you’d like to find out more, or see the full list of software included, you can do that here.