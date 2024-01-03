Outright Games and Humble Bundle have teamed up to raise funds for UNICEF UK

Outright Games has launched a Heroes of Film & Television Humble Bundle today, which will allow gamers to both purchase a collection of licensed family-friendly video games and support its children’s rights organisation partner UNICEF UK at the same time.

Humble Bundle regularly offers limited-time collections of games, books and software at various pricing tiers to raise money for both media companies and the good causes they would like to support.

As part of its ongoing partnership with the charity UNICEF, Outright Games has also announced that their portion of any funds raised by the Heroes of Film & Television bundle will also be donated entirely to UNICEF UK.

UNICEF runs programmes around the world that help out children impacted by conflicts and natural disasters, as well as promoting education, health and nutrition.

Worth over £450 ($560 USD) in total, the software bundle includes the following games:

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Ben 10 (2017)

Ben 10: Power Trip

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders

DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures

Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

JUMANJI: The Video Game

Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem

TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia

If you’d like to check out the Heroes of Film & Television Humble Bundle, you can do that over on the Humble Bundle website.