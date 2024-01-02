Jurgen Post returns to SEGA Europe as it makes changes to its leadership team

SEGA Europe has announced changes to its executive leadership structure, including key leadership roles.

Gary Dale has stepped down from his position as president and CEO of SEGA Europe, and will be leaving the company. During his time as president and CEO, Dale oversaw both the acquisition of Two Point Studios and Rovio, and led SEGA’s European divisions and subsidiaries through the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Leaving alongside him is Tim Heaton, chief studios officer, who had been with the company since 2009. He transitioned into the chief studios officer role from a studio director position at Creative Assembly in 2018, and has been a key figure in improving SEGA’s presence and portfolio on PC platforms in recent years.

Jurgen Post, former president and CEO of SEGA Europe, will return to the company as the new COO of West Studios and SOE regional managing director as of today, leaving his position as CEO of Miniclip, which he had held since 2020.

Post last led SEGA Europe between 2012 and 2017, and now that he is back at the company will be expected to steer the company through the current economic uncertainties while continuing its plans for growth.

“From myself, and everyone associated with SEGA, Gary and Tim have our thanks for their contributions to the business,” said Shuji Utsumi, Co-COO and president of global consumer games and transmedia at SEGA. “I’m delighted to welcome Jurgen Post back to SEGA Europe and excited to see him guide the business towards future growth.”