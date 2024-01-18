Rocksteady co-founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker have quietly opened up a new games studio

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Rocksteady co-founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker have set up a brand new games studio.

It’s called Hundred Star Games, and is based in London. It intends to employ around 100 developers to work on an unknown AAA project, and is currently in the process of building up its team and getting it fit for purpose.

On the company’s Great Place To Work profile, the studio describes its plan to create ‘a small team of only 100 industry veterans and emerging talents, who are committed to crafting cutting-edge gaming experiences that inspire and captivate players worldwide’, although there’s no word yet on what those experiences will look like.

Hundred Star Games is also listed on the Companies House website, where it is categorised as working in the ‘publishing of computer games’, as well as creating ‘ready-made interactive leisure and entertainment software development’ and taking part in ‘other information technology service activities’, meaning that the studio may also intend to self-publish its first title, or may provide some publishing and support services for smaller developers as well.

Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker left their former studio Rocksteady (the developers of the Batman Arkham series of games) back in December 2022, in the midst of development on the much maligned games-as-a-service title Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Several other Rocksteady developers have now also left the studio to follow their old bosses to this new developer, according to LinkedIn profiles.

Hundred Star Games’ website is already live, and contains a list of roles that the development studio is currently recruiting for. If you’re currently looking for a new job role, or are just curious and want to try and learn more about what they’re up to, you can find their website here.