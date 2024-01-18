Plants vs Zombies will return to its roots with a third entry arriving on mobile in 2024

PopCap Studios has announced a return to its roots with the news that a brand new Plants vs Zombies game developed by the studio will be released on mobile by Electronic Arts soon.

It’s called Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia, and will soft-launch with a ‘near-launch ready build’ on both iOS and Android soon in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia and the Philippines before rolling out to the rest of the world later in the year.

PopCap has said that the soft launch period will allow for it to ‘collect player feedback and improve the overall experience ahead of worldwide release’.

Welcome to Zomburbia will see the popular mobile game series return to its original Garden-defence gameplay style, following an (admittedly fun) trilogy of detours into story-driven hero shooter territory for the franchise that were released on consoles between 2014 and 2019.

PopCap has also said that the new release will also include puzzle-adventure gameplay elements, as well as episodic narrative content that will allow players to create their own custom version of Neighborville and further expand their understanding of the wider world and lore of Plants vs Zombies one zombie wave at a time.

If you’d like to learn more about Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia, you can do that over on the Electronic Arts website.