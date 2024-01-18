The finalists have been announced for the Game Developers Choice Awards 2024

The list of finalists for this year’s Game Developers Choice awards has been announced.

The Game Developers Choice Awards are a peer-based celebration of the games industry’s top games and developers from the previous year, with award winners decided upon by video game developers within the industry itself.

Those that are chosen to be winners will be celebrated in-person at an awards ceremony at the 2024 Game Developers Conference (GDC) on March 20, 2024, at an event which all GDC 2024 passholders are invited to attend. The show will also be streamed live on the GDC Twitch channel.

To be eligible for a 2024 Game Developers Choice Award, games have to have been released within the 2023 calendar year and be selected by the International Choice Awards Network, an invitation-only group made up of game creators from around the industry.

There are only a pair of games tied for the most nominations for the Game Developers Choice Awards this year. Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3, each of which are finalists in seven categories. The pair of games are competing with each other for a few of the accolades, including for the GDCA Game of the Year.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

BEST AUDIO

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Venba (Visai Games)

BEST DEBUT

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Venba (Visai Games)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)

BEST DESIGN

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

INNOVATION AWARD

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)

BEST NARRATIVE

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Venba (Visai Games)

SOCIAL IMPACT AWARD

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)

Venba (Visai Games)

BEST TECHNOLOGY

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

BEST VISUAL ART

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

GAME OF THE YEAR

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

If you’d like to learn out more about the Game Developers Choice Awards, you can do that over on their website.