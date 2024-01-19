MY.GAMES’ War Robots is returning to China

Share Facebook

MY.GAMES has announced that its mobile shooter War Robots will return to Apple and Android app stores in China with assistance from third-party publishing partner iDreamSky.

War Robots first released in 2014, and has over 250 million registered players. It was previously pulled from all online stores in China in 2021 due to it lacking an ISBN licence. (An ISBN licence is a 13-digit number that is required for all digital publications that are published in the country.)

Over half of War Robots players are from the Asia-Pacific region, and according to MY.GAMES, 40% of those players are from China. Mobile games in China contribute to about 30% of the global revenue in the mobile games market.

Thanks to MY.GAMES’ new partnership with iDreamSky, the popular game has now been granted an ISBN licence from China’s State Administration of Press and Publication and will return to stores, making it one of only 27 foreign games to receive a licence in China in 2023.

In the time the game has been away from the region there have been several updates, including a full graphics remaster, as well as several new modes, weapons and other additional features and content, meaning that there will be plenty of new things for both new and returning Chinese players to check out.

“Сhina is one of the biggest game markets in the world. Furthermore, the return of our key project to China was always in MY.GAMES’ sights,” said Elena Grigorian, CEO of MY.GAMES. “Genre-wise, shooter games are among the most downloaded genres in the country, which opens up new possibilities for War Robots to grow even further.”

“We were delighted to receive the approval of ISBN by the State Administration of Press and Publication. The War Robots team is exceptionally talented, they created a distinctive and captivating third-person PVP experience,” added Alex Sorbac, the business development director at iDreamSky.

“It is with great anticipation that we in iDreamSky welcome this collaboration; our experienced publishing team is excited to introduce War Robots to ainland China. Given the immense popularity of shooters and competitive games among Chinese players, we eagerly anticipate the launch of this localised version, which will further expand the War Robots franchise in China.”