Pocket Gamer will be Kwalee’s media partner on the Gamemasters Summit

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Kwalee has announced that Pocket Gamer will be its official media partner for its inaugural Gamemasters Summit.

The Gamemasters Summit is a free-to-attend digital conference that is expected to take place on February 21, 2024. The first edition of the event will be focused on the mobile games industry, and feature workshops, panels and speaker sessions on game development, publishing, marketing and creative design in that specific area. It will also include workshops on topics like user acquisition, data science, monetisation and more.

Kwalee is also providing opportunities for networking during the event, and hopes that the Gamemasters Summit will help those in mobile game development and publishing to impart knowledge to one another, as well as encourage both collaboration and innovation between its attendees.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Pocket Gamer as our media partner for the first ever Gamemasters Summit,” said Harry Lang, VP of Marketing at Kwalee.

“Their expertise and influence in the mobile gaming sector are unparalleled and this collaboration will not only increase the reach and impact of this free digital summit but also enhance the learning experience for all participants, coming after their own Pocket Gamer Connects event in London at the end of January. We look forward to working with the Pocket Gamer team on this and future Gamemasters Summits to make this event a ‘must attend’ in every games professional’s calendar.”

“We look forward to working with Kwalee to support this new initiative, which is totally inline with our ongoing mission to educate, celebrate and connect the games industry in the UK and beyond,” added Chris James, CEO of PocketGamer.biz.

If you’d like to find out more information, or what to sign up for the event, you can do that here.