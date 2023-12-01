[From the industry] Celebrating a Decade of Gaming Excellence: Pocket Gamer Connects Turns 10

Share Facebook

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Pocket Gamer Connects, the leading international conference series for the global games industry, will celebrate its 10th anniversary this upcoming January at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024. Hosted at the City’s familiar Brewery venue, this conference will be the ultimate knowledge-sharing and networking event for the games industry.

Starting in the UK in 2014, the Pocket Gamer Connect event series has transformed from its modest origins into a worldwide sensation, organising 45 events globally. It has become the ultimate hub for the mobile games industry, providing a platform for professionals to gather, connect, exchange stories, and celebrate their achievements. Over the past decade, Pocket Gamer Connects has welcomed over 48,000 delegates from every corner of the games industry, hosting events in 14 different cities across four continents from every corner of the games industry, including London, Helsinki, San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, Toronto, Dubai, Jordan, and Bangalore, since its debut in 2014. As well as mobile, the conference series now caters to professionals working in PC, XR, AI, web3, console games and more.

In this special 10th-anniversary edition, Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 introduces fresh track themes and business content tailored to anticipate the industry’s future. Attendees will have the chance to learn from leading game industry professionals and take advantage of exclusive insights into the latest topics in the field, such as studio setup, investment strategies, user acquisition tactics, and cutting-edge technology.

The 10th anniversary of Pocket Gamer Connects is a celebration of a decade of innovation, collaboration, and celebration in the gaming industry. It’s a British success story that has stormed worldwide, and its 10th anniversary is a milestone worth celebrating. As we look forward to the next decade, Pocket Gamer Connects will continue to be at the forefront of the gaming industry, connecting people, fostering innovation, and celebrating success.

“As we look forward to the next decade, Pocket Gamer Connects will continue to play an active role in supporting the games industry,” says Dave Bradley, COO of Steel Media. “All our events facilitate business connections and champion the best and brightest in the industry. The conference has always been about the people first, and it has become the hallmark of the events. We’re thrilled by the continued support of our ‘games industry family’! We look forward to seeing familiar faces and newcomers in London and our 2024 events in San Francisco, Dubai, Jordan and Helsinki. The celebration of the 10th anniversary of Pocket Gamer Connects will last all year and is an opportunity to share happy memories, tall tales, and life-changing deals from the past decade of games industry connections.”

Pocket Gamer Connects is launching the PGC Stories series to commemorate this milestone. Attendees are invited to share their memories, photos, and videos on social media using the hashtag #PGCstories. This initiative underscores the conference series’ commitment to create a sense of community and shared history among its attendees. Former attendees can share their photos, videos, and memories on social media using the hashtag #PGCstories and also contribute anecdotes directly using this form for a chance to be featured on the official website.

This initiative reflects the conference series’ commitment to creating a strong sense of community that has been shared historically among its thousands of attendees. To submit your own PGC Story, please visit here.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this monumental event. Join Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 as it celebrates a decade of gaming excellence and looks forward to shaping the industry’s future. To register and obtain your tickets, visit Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 Registration.