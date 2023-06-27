[From the industry] Kirk Scott joins Pingle Studio as vice president of publisher and developer relations

Share Facebook

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Global game development partner Pingle Studio is delighted to announce that this month they have welcomed industry veteran Kirk Scott to the team as their new Vice President of Publisher and Developer Relations.

Kirk Scott is a Business Development Executive with 20+ years of experience in several leadership roles in the video game development, publishing, and partnership spaces. His new role at the company will involve providing consulting services to assist Pingle Studio’s clients in achieving strategic business goals. Kirk has an extensive global network of gaming industry relationships with developers, investors, publishers, innovators, thought leaders, and business partners and has been a key contributor to over 45 shipped game titles in his career.

Dmytro Kovtun, CEO at Pingle Studios said: “We are thrilled to have Kirk joining the team here at Pingle Studio. We look forward to working closely with him in order to support our partners even further and are excited to continue our journey of expanding Pingle Studio’s offering with new relationships in the industry. Kostyantyn Shepilov, Co-CEO added that “we are on a strong pathway to become the number one company in porting, codevelopment, full cycle development, and our newest hires reinforce our highest qualities and values in the field.”

Speaking about his new role, Kirk Scott adds: “Embarking on this new journey as VP of Publisher and Developer Relations fills me with pride and enthusiasm as I dive head-first into a world where passion, innovation, and collaboration converge. I am excited about joining the amazing team at Pingle, where the technical limits have no boundaries! Finally, I am looking forward to connecting with current and future clients and helping take Pingle to the next level of co-development studios.”

Pingle Studio began as a few friends in Dnipro, Ukraine, helping local developers complete their video games before the studio’s official founding in 2007 and has now grown to a company of 400+ employees, 6 offices in 3 countries that has contributed to 80+games. Pingle Studio partners include a huge roster of companies in the gaming sector such as EA, Disney, Epic Games, Square Enix and many more.