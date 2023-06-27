The TIGA Awards has announced its categories and venue for 2023, and nominations are now open

UK games industry trade association TIGA has announced the details of its upcoming Games Industry Awards show.
The annual awards show celebrates game developers, publishers and educators as well as technology and service providers. Its shortlist nominations are now open, and will be accepted until midnight on July 31, 2023.
The awards will once again be split into two sets of categories. The ‘Games Awards’, which are open to the entire industry, and the ‘Business Of Games Awards’, which are exclusive toTIGA members.
TIGA is introducing three new categories to the business awards in 2023, which are intended to directly address important industry issues, and celebrate those that are tackling them head on. Those are: ‘Commitment to ESG’; ‘Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing’; and ‘Accessibility in Games’.
While most of the shortlists and their overall winners will be chosen by a panel of industry experts, ‘Outstanding Employer 2023’ and ‘Outstanding Individual Of The Year’, will be chosen by TIGA, and ‘Game Of The Year’ will once again be decided by those that attend the ceremony in-person.
The full list of awards is as follows:
Business of Games Awards (open to TIGA members only)
- Outstanding Leadership Award
- Publisher
- Educational Institution
- Technology Partner or Provider
- Best Small Studio
- Best Large Studio
- Legal Services Supplier
- QA and/or Localisation Provider
- Recruitment Agency
- Art/Animation/Trailer Supplier
- Audio Services Supplier
- Tax and Accountancy Firm
- Technical Innovation
- Services Provider
- Education Initiative and Talent Development
- Employer of the Year 2023 (open to companies who have achieved the TIGA STAR accreditation)
- Outstanding Individual Award
- Commitment to ESG Award
- Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing
- Accessibility in Games
- Game of the Year
Game Awards (open to all)
- Social Game
- Casual Game
- Educational, Serious or Simulation Game
- Strategy Game
- Role Playing Game
- Puzzle Game
- Arcade Game
- Creativity In Games Award
- Heritage in Games Award
- VR/AR/XR/MR Game
- Action and Adventure Game
- Diversity Award
- Audio Design
- Visual Design
- Best Game as a Service
“We’re thrilled to confirm that the TIGA Games Industry Awards nominations are open for 2023 and that the presentation ceremony will take place at Troxy in London,” said TIGA’s CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE. “Our venue is particularly special, and is sure to provide a spectacular setting as we recognise excellence in game development, education, technological innovation and services. I would like to thank all our sponsors who are supporting this year’s awards and welcome Rothschilds & Co and Toikido as our headline and after party sponsors. We look forward to welcoming the industry – in art deco splendour – this November!”
This year’s TIGA Awards presentation ceremony will take place at the art deco entertainment venue The Troxy in East London. The Troxy is a Grade II-listed building that is around 90 years old, which has at various points been a cinema, a training school for the London Opera Centre, and a bingo hall. It has been used as a live events space since 2006.
If you’d like to purchase a ticket for the awards ceremony, a limited amount of tickets has been made available over on the TIGA website.
To nominate either yourself or others for the TIGA Games Industry Awards, you should visit www.tiga.org/awards.