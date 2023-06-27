The TIGA Awards has announced its categories and venue for 2023, and nominations are now open

UK games industry trade association TIGA has announced the details of its upcoming Games Industry Awards show.

The annual awards show celebrates game developers, publishers and educators as well as technology and service providers. Its shortlist nominations are now open, and will be accepted until midnight on July 31, 2023.

The awards will once again be split into two sets of categories. The ‘Games Awards’, which are open to the entire industry, and the ‘Business Of Games Awards’, which are exclusive toTIGA members.

TIGA is introducing three new categories to the business awards in 2023, which are intended to directly address important industry issues, and celebrate those that are tackling them head on. Those are: ‘Commitment to ESG’; ‘Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing’; and ‘Accessibility in Games’.

While most of the shortlists and their overall winners will be chosen by a panel of industry experts, ‘Outstanding Employer 2023’ and ‘Outstanding Individual Of The Year’, will be chosen by TIGA, and ‘Game Of The Year’ will once again be decided by those that attend the ceremony in-person.

The full list of awards is as follows:

Business of Games Awards (open to TIGA members only)

Outstanding Leadership Award

Publisher

Educational Institution

Technology Partner or Provider

Best Small Studio

Best Large Studio

Legal Services Supplier

QA and/or Localisation Provider

Recruitment Agency

Art/Animation/Trailer Supplier

Audio Services Supplier

Tax and Accountancy Firm

Technical Innovation

Services Provider

Education Initiative and Talent Development

Employer of the Year 2023 (open to companies who have achieved the TIGA STAR accreditation)

Outstanding Individual Award

Commitment to ESG Award

Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing

Accessibility in Games

Game of the Year

Game Awards (open to all)

Social Game

Casual Game

Educational, Serious or Simulation Game

Strategy Game

Role Playing Game

Puzzle Game

Arcade Game

Creativity In Games Award

Heritage in Games Award

VR/AR/XR/MR Game

Action and Adventure Game

Diversity Award

Audio Design

Visual Design

Best Game as a Service

“We’re thrilled to confirm that the TIGA Games Industry Awards nominations are open for 2023 and that the presentation ceremony will take place at Troxy in London,” said TIGA’s CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE. “Our venue is particularly special, and is sure to provide a spectacular setting as we recognise excellence in game development, education, technological innovation and services. I would like to thank all our sponsors who are supporting this year’s awards and welcome Rothschilds & Co and Toikido as our headline and after party sponsors. We look forward to welcoming the industry – in art deco splendour – this November!”

This year’s TIGA Awards presentation ceremony will take place at the art deco entertainment venue The Troxy in East London. The Troxy is a Grade II-listed building that is around 90 years old, which has at various points been a cinema, a training school for the London Opera Centre, and a bingo hall. It has been used as a live events space since 2006.

If you’d like to purchase a ticket for the awards ceremony, a limited amount of tickets has been made available over on the TIGA website.

To nominate either yourself or others for the TIGA Games Industry Awards, you should visit www.tiga.org/awards.