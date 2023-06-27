Ukie will host its Annual General Meeting at WASD X IGN

Share Facebook

Ukie’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held during the very first WASD X IGN event in London later this year.

WASD X IGN will take place at The Truman Brewery in Shoreditch, between September 14 and September 16, 2023. It has been organised by events company Roucan in collaboration with news site IGN, and will provide a chance for both consumers and games industry members to go hands on with some of the most-anticipated games that are still in development.

The UKIE AGM will take place on the 14th at the brewery between 10:00 and 12:30. It will be open to all Ukie members and their staff as they discuss the trade body’s current goals and upcoming projects, in what has been described as a ‘fun’ but ‘business-focused’’ environment. The room where the meeting is being held will not be open to the general public.

“It’s a great honour for WASD to host the UKIE AGM in September where the UK games business can spend time with their own and competitor brands.” said Matt Styles, co-founder and director at Roucan Events.

“Ukie are delighted to be holding our Annual General Meeting (AGM) at WASD x IGN,” added Sam Collins, CCO at Ukie. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring together the industry as we plan for an exciting year ahead for the video games industry.”

If you’d like to find out more about WASD X IGN, you can do that here.

If you’d like to purchase a ticket for WASD X IGN, they can be found over on Eventcube.