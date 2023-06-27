Safe In Our World has given Airship Interactive an award for outstanding commitment to mental health initiatives

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Airship Interactive has received an award from UK charity organisation Safe In Our World that has recognised its commitment to both mental health support and making the games industry a more inclusive place in which people can work.

Within the last year, Airship Interactive has not only helped the charity with a visual rebrand, but has actively championed mental health awareness and made significant contributions to the charity’s upcoming book ‘Sidekick: The Video Games Mental Health Journal’.

On top of that, the company’s CEO and founder Joe Harford has also been sharing mental health-related best practices with Safe In Our World’s roster of Level Up Partners, making sure that lessons learned and put into practice at Airship make it out into the wider industry.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Safe In Our World,” said Harford. “At Airship, we firmly believe in the power of gaming to create positive change and enhance the lives of our community. We are proud to collaborate with Safe In Our World to foster a supportive and inclusive gaming environment that prioritises mental health and wellbeing. This award further motivates us to continue our efforts and raise awareness for the betterment of the gaming industry.”

If you’d like to find out more about Safe In Our World, or its upcoming mental health journal Sidekick, you can do that over on their official website.