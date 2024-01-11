Ukie will partner with WASD on student activities this spring

Share Facebook

Ukie has announced plans to collaborate with WASD on educational activities at its next expo.

WASD returns to the Truman Brewery in London between April 25 and April 27, 2024, and Ukie will bring students from the Digital Schoolhouse and Ukie Students programmes to the event. It is hoped that their visit to the expo will enable them to get to know and learn from industry professionals as well as get their hands on some of the latest video games, widening their knowledge and experience of the medium.

The Grand Final of the Digital Schoolhouse Splatoon 3 Tournament is also set to take place on April 25, 2024 at WASD, and will see the top four teams from over 50 competing schools face off for the championship in what has been described as ‘the centrepiece of the day’ by its organisers.

As well as that, WASD will offer the winners of the Ukie Student Game Jam (held on March 14 and March 15, 2024) the opportunity to showcase their game demo to the general public and games press alike at an exhibit at the show.

“We are excited to be bringing these Ukie Education events to WASD for the first time this year,” said Shahneila Saeed, head of education at Ukie. “Combining the opportunity to participate in and learn from the expo adds a unique additional layer to our Ukie Students Game Jam and Digital Schoolhouse Splatoon 3 Tournament. We look forward to bringing these events to life and seeing the impact it has on future industry talent.

“We are delighted to continue working closely with Ukie and announce a new partnership with Digital Schoolhouse,” added David Lilley, co-founder of Roucan Events, who are the organisers behind WASD. “Giving young people the chance to play games, have fun and meet industry is one of the core values of the event. Come and join us!”

If you’d like to learn more about WASD, you can do that over on the event’s website.