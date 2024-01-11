Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz has joined Rebel Wolves as its new creative director

Share Facebook

Rebel Wolves has hired Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz as its new creative director.

Tomaszkiewicz spent nearly 13 years at CD Projekt RED as a narrative designer, working on games like The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 before going on to work on narratives and world building on other titles with studios like Incredible Dream, Fool’s Theory and Riot Games for the last few years.

Rebel Wolves is a studio based in Poland that has hired several other former CD Projekt RED employees, giving it quite the pedigree when it comes to RPG development. The studio is currently early in development on a ‘dark fantasy role-playing adventure’ game, and intends to share more news on the project later this year.

“Throughout all my years in game development, story-driven role-playing adventures have always been something I was most passionate about,” said Tomaszkiewicz. “For me, nothing beats being able to fully immerse myself and discover handcrafted stories and worlds. There are so many fantastic RPGs out there today, however, I feel that there’s not only enough space but also a hunger among players for more captivating stories. That’s why I’m very happy to join many of my old-time friends and meet many new ones at Rebel Wolves as a creative director. We aim to deliver the RPG we’d love to play ourselves.”

“We want to craft a world that you will want to explore and dive deep into and tell stories that make you care about the characters,” continued Tomaszkiewicz. “We aim to deliver an experience that will allow for a variety of choices and room for experimentation when replayed. Helping craft this experience with so many talented people will be my mission at Rebel Wolves, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what the team has been up to for quite a while now.”

