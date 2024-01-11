Middlesbrough game studio Dink worked on the third season of CBBC’s Lagging

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Middlesbrough-based game development studio Dink has announced that it was commissioned to work on background graphics and mock gameplay footage for Season 3 of the popular BBC Children’s show Lagging.

The studio was founded by Oliver Lloyd and Luke Mills, a pair of Games Art degree alumni from Teesside University that graduated back in 2022.

“The work with the BBC began around August last year and ran smoothly with constant communication between both parties throughout the development,” said Mills.

“Having the opportunity to work on a TV show was a refreshing experience as the process differed from our usual projects. I really enjoyed working with the BBC and bringing the show to life.

“The most rewarding aspect of the project was seeing it all come together and having a studio-wide watch party afterwards to see the final episodes as they went live. It was such an awesome experience, I’m glad I got to share it with the team.”

Dink is part of the Power Up in Launchpad accelerator programme at Teesside University, which provides teams of graduates with resources and an office space in which they can build a successful digital business in the North.

“I am immensely proud of the team at Dink. They are using their skill, energy and passion whilst leveraging our support and space, to build a successful digital business whilst creating jobs for our graduates and retaining skills in our region,” said Steve Dougan, head of enterprise at Teesside University.

“Teesside University’s Launchpad programme has supported the birth of some of our region’s fastest growing companies, and I am delighted that initiatives like PowerUp will support further growth in our independent video games cluster.”