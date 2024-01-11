Manchester’s Steamforged Games has announced a localisation and distribution partnership with Lucky Duck Games

Share Facebook

The Manchester-based tabletop game company Steamforged Games has announced it will team-up with localisation company and international publisher Lucky Duck Games to bring several of its titles to new markets in other languages.

The deal includes popular licensed releases from Steamforged Games like Sea of Thieves: Voyage of Legends and Gears of War: The Card Game, which are to be among the first to be translated and distributed in other countries around the world.

“As two leading games publishers come together in this exclusive partnership we’re excited to bring iconic titles like the Gears of War card game, Sea of Thieves: Voyage of Legends, and Medici to new horizons,” said Toby Davies, commercial director at Steamforged Games. “This collaboration represents our commitment to delivering immersive gaming experiences to captivate and engage players worldwide through the brilliant teams both at Lucky Duck and here at Steamforged Games.”

“This localization partnership is a great fit for Lucky Duck Games’ global publishing network,” added Vince Vergonjeanne, founder and CEO of Lucky Duck Games. “Steamforged Games are industry leaders and know how to create amazing experiences with both IP-based titles and their own first party titles. We are excited to help bring these titles from their diverse catalogue to more tables all over the world.”

