NetEase Games has opened up Bad Brain Game Studios in Canada

NetEase Games has announced that it has opened a new game studio in Canada called Bad Brain Game Studios.

This firm says that opening the pair of studios ‘represents [its] expanding commitment to the game development industry in Canada and gives Canadian creators the support they need to build high quality interactive entertainment experiences for a global audience’.

The studio will be located in Toronto, Ontario and Montreal, Quebec, and is developing an open-world multi-platform action-adventure game in Unreal Engine 5. Its team will be led by Sean Crooks (Watch Dogs: Legion), and is largely currently made up of other ex-Ubisoft developers that worked on their most popular game franchises like Watch Dogs, Far Cry, Just Dance and Splinter Cell.

“I’m honoured to be leading this talented team of developers in Canada,” said Sean Crooks, studio head of Bad Brain Game Studios. “We’re all passionate about creating memorable and meaningful experiences. NetEase Games has given us a warm welcome, with an abundance of support and creative freedom to allow us to do what we do best. Our first game is a passion project that gives us the opportunity to truly free our brains.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bad Brain Game Studios into our family and enrich our presence in Canada,” said Simon Zhu, president of global investments and partnerships for NetEase Games. “With this new studio, NetEase Games continues its commitment to nurturing top-tier talent in Canada and creating games that players love. Canada has a thriving gaming industry, and we’re excited to continue to be a part of it. We believe that our talented teams in Toronto, Montreal and beyond will create some of the most innovative and exciting games the industry has seen.”

Bad Brain Game Studios is currently recruiting for several job roles. If you’d like to learn more about that, you should visit the studios’ brand-new website.