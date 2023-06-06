Early bird pass sales for Develop:Brighton 2023 will end this week

Share Facebook

If you’re wanting to take advantage of the early bird prices for the upcoming Develop:Brighton conference, you’ll need to move swiftly as the pricing offer ends this Thursday on June 8, 2023.

Develop:Brighton takes place between July 11 and July 13, 2023 at the Hilton Brighton Metropole. This year’s keynote sessions include talks by Chris Charla from ID@Xbox, Jon Ingold from inkle and Guerrilla Games, on both the making of Horizon: Forbidden West and what’s next for their studio.

There will also be several other industry sessions at the conference, featuring speakers from companies like Housemarque, tinyBuild, Ubisoft and more. Be sure to take a look at the full programme, and plan your days ahead of time for maximum enjoyment.

Early bird tickets for Develop:Brighton are 20% cheaper, so if you are going then it’s worth registering your booking as soon as possible to ensure you save money. If you’d like to save even more on the cost of your tickets, remember that you can get another 10% discount on ticket prices as an MCV/DEVELOP reader with our promo code: ZLECKS

If you want to find out more about the 2023 Develop conference, you can find out everything you need to know over on their official website.