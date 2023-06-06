You can now nominate games for the BAFTA Games Awards 2024

Vince Pavey 9 hours ago Business News, Event News, Highlight

BAFTA has opened submissions for BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominations.

As usual, they have also done an annual reassessment of the eligibility criteria, voting and campaigning rules to ensure that their industry talent showcase remains modern, fair and relevant. As part of that, the Best Game and British Game categories will be voted for by all BAFTA Games members rather than by juries, and the ‘Original Property’ award has now been renamed ‘New Intellectual Property’ to better represent what it was supposed to be for.

All games released between December 10, 2022 and November 24, 2023 are eligible for awards nominations for this year’s BAFTA awards show. Games can be nominated until November 9, 2023, and a full longlist of contenders will be revealed on December 14, 2023, which will be before the first round of voting for BAFTA members. The winners will be revealed at an event currently set to be held in Spring 2024.

“I’m thrilled that entries are now  open for the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards, one of the most prestigious international awards  in our global games community. BAFTA’s awards are voted for by our members who are  all experts from across the games industry and have a deep understanding of their craft,” said Tara Saunders, chair of BAFTA’s games committee. 

“This year, we want to give them even more time to discover and play as many of the  entered games as possible ahead of voting. With this in mind, we strongly encourage  everyone to register their games in the Awards within 30 days of their release. We’re also  publicly announcing the Longlist ahead of the next round of jury and member voting,  giving us an opportunity to celebrate a wider range of brilliant games – I can’t wait for awards season to kick off!”

If you’d like to learn more about the BAFTA Games Awards, you can do that over on the BAFTA website.

Tags

About Vince Pavey

Vince is a writer from the North-East of England who has worked on comics for The Beano and Doctor Who. He likes to play video games and eat good food. Sometimes he does both at the same time, but he probably shouldn’t.

Check Also

Early bird pass sales for Develop:Brighton 2023 will end this week

If you’re wanting to take advantage of the early bird prices for the upcoming Develop:Brighton conference, you’ll need to move swiftly as the pricing offer ends this week

© Copyright 2023, MCV. BizMedia