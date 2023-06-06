You can now nominate games for the BAFTA Games Awards 2024

Share Facebook

BAFTA has opened submissions for BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominations.

As usual, they have also done an annual reassessment of the eligibility criteria, voting and campaigning rules to ensure that their industry talent showcase remains modern, fair and relevant. As part of that, the Best Game and British Game categories will be voted for by all BAFTA Games members rather than by juries, and the ‘Original Property’ award has now been renamed ‘New Intellectual Property’ to better represent what it was supposed to be for.

All games released between December 10, 2022 and November 24, 2023 are eligible for awards nominations for this year’s BAFTA awards show. Games can be nominated until November 9, 2023, and a full longlist of contenders will be revealed on December 14, 2023, which will be before the first round of voting for BAFTA members. The winners will be revealed at an event currently set to be held in Spring 2024.

“I’m thrilled that entries are now open for the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards, one of the most prestigious international awards in our global games community. BAFTA’s awards are voted for by our members who are all experts from across the games industry and have a deep understanding of their craft,” said Tara Saunders, chair of BAFTA’s games committee.

“This year, we want to give them even more time to discover and play as many of the entered games as possible ahead of voting. With this in mind, we strongly encourage everyone to register their games in the Awards within 30 days of their release. We’re also publicly announcing the Longlist ahead of the next round of jury and member voting, giving us an opportunity to celebrate a wider range of brilliant games – I can’t wait for awards season to kick off!”

If you’d like to learn more about the BAFTA Games Awards, you can do that over on the BAFTA website.