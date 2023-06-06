GamesAid has raised £120,000 for its causes in 2022/2023

Share Facebook

The charity GamesAid has confirmed that it has raised a total of £120,000 for the causes it pledged to support with its efforts in 2022/2023 at the Barclays Games Frenzy event.

AFK, Autistica Play, Lifelites, Solving Kids Cancer, The Clock Tower Sanctuary and Winston’s Wish will now each receive a donation of £20,000, which will be used to help their own causes for disadvantaged children and young people throughout the UK.

The £120,000 was raised through fundraising events, merchandise sales and support from GamesAid’s charity sponsor the Sumo Group. The total is £20,000 more than the charity raised in 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 combined, which GamesAid says is due to the fact it has ‘recovered from the challenges of the pandemic to return to a full calendar of fundraising activities’.

“We’re so pleased to have raised such a substantial amount of money on behalf of these wonderful causes,” said Terry Haynes, co-chair of GamesAid. “This fundraising total is testament to the kindness, generosity and open-heartedness of the UK games sector. We look forward to seeing the wonderful positive impact this will have on the causes chosen last year.”

GamesAid is also currently selecting its charities for 2023/2024. If you’d like to find out more about that, there’s an MCV/DEVELOP news article on it that you can read right here.