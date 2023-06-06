TIGA has called for the Shortage Occupation List to be expanded with more games industry jobs

TIGA (The Independent Game Developers’ Association) has called for the UK Government to expand the list of jobs on the Shortage Occupation List (SOL), and has warned the current administration that failure to do so could hurt the games industry.

The trade association has put out its call in response to the independent (but Home Office-sponsored) Migration Advisory Committee’s call for evidence on the Shortage Occupation List, and has done so following the results of a survey filled out by TIGA members.

The Shortage Occupation List is made up of jobs that are facing a shortage of skilled workers in the United Kingdom. Those that can fulfil those job roles are often provided a clear pathway to enter the country and take on the work.

TIGA has said that an expansion to the list is important if the UK games industry wants to he sector’s continued success in regards to innovation and creativity. In a survey conducted in December 2022, 52% of the companies that responded said that skills shortages were the biggest obstacles they faced.

It has asked for these roles to be added to the SOL, without seeing any others removed:

3417: Photographers, audio-visual and broadcasting equipment operators

1132: Marketing and sales directors

2134: IT Project and Programme Managers

2473: Advertising Account Managers and Creative Directors

3132: IT Support Technicians

“The UK video games industry faces skills shortages. This is due to a combination of factors, including strong employment growth, an insufficient supply of skilled developers and the emergence of new skill sets,” said Dr Richard Wilson OBE, CEO of TIGA. “TIGA recommends the inclusion of important roles relevant to the video games industry on the SOL to enable the UK video games industry to continue to grow, expand and succeed.”

“The UK video games industry is a powerhouse of creative innovation and technological advancement, with a strong track record of producing world-class games that captivate audiences around the globe,” said Jason Kingsley OBE, the chairman of TIGA and CEO of Rebellion. “However, to ensure its continued success, we must address skill gaps and invest in the development of the next generation of game developers. The inclusion of these key roles on the SOL will help to cement the UK’s position as a global leader in games development.”