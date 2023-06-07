GamesAid has chosen five charities to support for 2023/2024

Share Facebook

GamesAid has officially announced the five causes it has chosen to support with its fundraising efforts in 2023/2024.

This year’s GamesAid supported charities are Access Sport, AFK, Autistica, Game Therapy UK and Solving Kids’ Cancer. Each of the causes was selected in an annual voting ballot responded to by the GamesAid membership. The charities will receive support throughout the year, as well as an end-of-financial year cash donation.

Access Sport, AFK and Solving Kids Cancer all return from last year’s cohort, and each received a £20,000 share of the £120,000 raised in 2022/2023. In total, GamesAid has raised £4.32 million for charity since it was founded in 2000.

“We’re really pleased to be backing five fantastic causes this year and to support their work helping disadvantaged young people across the UK. We also want to thank all of the other charities for participating in the process and to encourage them to do so again next year too,” said Terry Haynes, co-chair of GamesAid.

“Finally, we want to say a big thank you to every GamesAid member for voting in the election. You’ve helped us to select some amazing charities to support and we look forward to working with you – and the wider industry – to raise lots of money for them.”

If you’d like to learn more about GamesAid and its fundraising activities, you can do that over on their website.