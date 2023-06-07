Western Digital has announced the first non-Seagate Xbox storage expansion cards

Share Facebook

Western Digital has announced a pair of WD_BLACK storage expansion cards for Xbox Series X/S.

The cards are the first storage options for the consoles’ expansion port not created by Western Digital’s rival data storage company Seagate.

Much like their competitor’s existing storage products, these new cards will take advantage of the consoles’ Xbox Velocity Architecture for full support with current gen titles, finally providing consumers with alternative storage options for their systems.

“Xbox consoles have been a much beloved gaming staple in households around the globe for decades,” said Susan Park, vice president of global strategic partnerships at Western Digital. “With the introduction of the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox, gamers can continue to enjoy their favourite games with more flexibility so they can focus on accomplishing their next mission or defeating their final boss.”

WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Cards will come in two sizes, a smaller 512GB and a heftier 1TB. At launch, each WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card will also come with a 1-month trial of the Game Pass Ultimate, but those codes will only work for new customers.

If you’d like to learn more, we’d suggest you check out the product page on Western Digital’s website.