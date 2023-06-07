Rachel Rakowski is We Are Social’s new global head of gaming

Share Facebook

Rachel Rakowski has been appointed as global head of gaming at the award-winning creative agency We Are Social.

We Are Social’s gaming division was first launched back in 2021, but the ‘head of gaming’ job role is brand new. In the role, Rakowski will report to EU regional lead Stefano Maggi, and work with local markets to drive growth in the video game space for the company.

Rakowski is an esports leadership specialist, and has spent over 10 years working with companies like Red Bull, Blizzard, Jagex, among others, on esports tournament operations, strategy, business development and content production.

She comes to We Are Social from Logitech G, where she was the senior global brand manager, and increased their brand visibility while helping them to bring several new products to market.

“With We Are Social, I’m joining an agency that already has some incredible momentum in the gaming space. With a dream client roster, knowledgeable gaming squad and a lot of future potential, I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity,” said Rakowski. “I’m looking forward to expanding our offering in the ever-changing world of games – adding new capabilities such as game development, experiential metaverse services, esports tournament operations, partnerships and much more.

“I want to create an environment where ideas are not only heard, they’re brought to life with the energy and passion they deserve. I’m looking forward to helping our teams push the boundaries of the work we provide to our clients and provide next-level gaming campaigns and experiences.”

“Rachel has an extraordinary background in gaming and a deep understanding of gaming culture. She has an unconventional approach to briefs and huge experience in building teams both agency- and client- side,” added Maggi. “With her support, our global Gaming Squad Leaders and our local teams all over the world are set to enhance the impact that gaming drives for brands. That means driving connections between people, communities, and brands, all while crafting messages meaningful to our clients’ audiences.”

“We look forward to Rachel supporting our continuous evolution and enabling us to generate even more ideas worth talking about through gaming.”

