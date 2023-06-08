The June issue of MCV/DEVELOP is online now! Inside: ID@Xbox’s Chris Charla, Fireshine, DEVELOP/JOBS, Wildfrost and more!

MCV/DEVELOP Issue #989 has just arrived with our readers, and we’ve put it in our online archive so that you can read the entire thing online for free.

It’s ‘I can’t believe it’s not E3’-season (or Keigh3, if you prefer, or er, Summer Game Fest) once again and we’ve checked in with indie publishers and developers to get the scoop on what’s going on with the art and business of indie video games this summer.

In this issue, Richie Shoemaker and Vince Pavey have teamed-up to interview Chris Charla on the past, present and future of ID@Xbox, ahead of the indie initiative director’s keynote at the 2023 Develop:Brighton conference.

Richie has also met with Fireshine Games CEO Garry Williams, to ask them how its first year of shining its publisher spotlight on indie games under its new name has been, as well as the benefits of Core Keeper, and how they’ll follow up on their successes.

The intrepid editor also spoke to MY.GAMES CEO Vladimir Nikolsky about the firm’s move out of the Russian market, and has asked Dry Cactus technical director Alan Lawrance about the design and technology advancements made with Poly Bridge 3.

Elsewhere in our pages, Vince Pavey has talked to Wildfrost developers Will Lewis and Gaz about their deck-building roguelike in When We Made.

Amiqus’ Liz Prince is also back with another Debugging D&I feature. This month she’s talked to Sky Tunley-Stainton from Safe In Our World to find out what studios can do to support their staff.

As if all that weren’t enough, you’ll also find our regular pages on industry hires and moves, our all-star people spotlight pages and two whole pages of sage wisdom from The Final Boss, who this month is Buzz-developer superstar David Amor, CEO of Playmint.

