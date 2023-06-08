Early bird pass sales for Develop:Brighton 2023 end today

Share Facebook

Today is the last day you’ll be able to take advantage of the early bird pricing offer on tickets for the 2023 Develop:Brighton conference.

Early bird tickets for the rapidly approaching conference are 20% cheaper, so getting your booking in now before the tickets go up in price is a no-brainer, in our opinion.

If you’d like to save even more on the cost of your tickets, you can also get another 10% discount on ticket prices as an MCV/DEVELOP reader with our promo code: ZLECKS

Develop:Brighton will take place this year at the Hilton Brighton Metropole between July 11 and July 13, 2023. Its keynote speakers include Chris Charla from ID@Xbox, Jon Ingold from inkle and the senior management at Guerrilla Games.

There will of course also be a smorgasbord of other industry speaker sessions and panels taking place throughout the event from individual developers around the games industry, as well as representatives from companies like Housemarque, tinyBuild, Ubisoft and more.

If you want to learn more about what’s on, you should check out the programme over on the official conference website. It’s worth doing so and having a plan ahead of time, to make sure that you get the most out of your visit.