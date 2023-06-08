DEVELOP/JOBS – Summer 2023 Edition: Call me Optimist Prime

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Welcome to the second and final edition of DEVELOP/JOBS for 2023, which despite featuring twice as many studios as we managed in the January issue, comes at a time where the number of UK game industry vacancies continues to decrease.

More worrying, especially for those completing full-time education or looking to move across into the game industry, is that the number of junior roles is also in decline, with only 3% of UK gaming vacancies advertising roles with industry entry-level requirements.

The latest Games Jobs Live report (where that 3% figure comes from) does offer some rays of hope, with indie studios showing more optimism relative to the big boys in terms of recruitment, which may account for the increasing proportion of remote positions registered during April and May.

It’s not all doom and gloom, as the following pages will attest. You only have to flick through a few of them to see that some of the UK’s biggest and most successful studios will always be keen to secure the right mix of talent in order to iterate and innovate on the titles that are going to be with us in the months and years to come. Great games don’t make themselves you know, no matter what you might have read about the latest advances in AI. Well, not for a good while yet anyway.

Don’t have nightmares!