Time is running out for your company to get into the next DEVELOP/JOBS guide

We’re rapidly approaching the cutoff point for the upcoming Winter DEVELOP/JOBS Guide. This is just a friendly reminder to get involved if you’re currently looking for new candidates and would like to get the word out.

DEVELOP/JOBS is a directory-style guide that puts the spotlight on studios and companies that are looking for new talent twice a year. It arrives at offices and homes around the games industry within print and digital issues of MCV/DEVELOP.

It highlights company strengths and goals, and tells those currently looking for work what a company is actually looking for. It also features key members of the teams and their thoughts on the places that they work, helping industry recruitment to feel far less impersonal even before anyone even goes to an interview.

“This year has been a real challenge for the games industry with regards to employment, so we wanted to help raise awareness for all the studios that are actively hiring,” said Alex Boucher, senior business development manager at MCV/DEVELOP. “Our DEVELOP/JOBS Guide gives HR and recruitment managers the perfect platform to showcase their studio, company culture and to explain why job seekers should consider applying.”

The Winter DEVELOP/JOBS Guide will be included in the December/January issue of MCV/DEVELOP. If you’d like to be involved, please email and reach out to Alex Boucher over at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk before December 1, 2023.