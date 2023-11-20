OPM’s Kim Parker Adcock joins us for episode 2 of the MCV/DEVELOP Podcast

Richie Shoemaker

The second episode of the MCV/DEVELOP Podcast is avaibale now, and features Kim Parker Adcock, the founder of One Player Mission and vice chair of Safe In Our World.

Kim talks about the challenges people are living with in the wake of this year’s many redundancy and restructuring announcements, from her perspective as both a recruiter and mental health advocate. Later in the episode she reveals how she got started in the industry, the bad-old/good-old days of games recruitment, and how adversity led to the establishment of OPM in 1998.

Our thanks to Kim for taking the time to talk to us, and, as ever, for OPM’s ongoing support of MCV/DEVELOP’s 30 Under 30.

This year’s 30 Under 30 winners will be celebrated at IRL 2023 on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Our 2-for-1 ticket offer ends tomorrow.

Listen to episode 2 below, on Spotify, or via your podcast platform of choice:

