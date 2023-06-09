RallyHere will provide cross-platform services for Prophecy Games’ upcoming extraction shooter

Share Facebook

Hi-Rez Studios subsidiary RallyHere will provide cross-platform services and live service operations for Prophecy Games’ upcoming extraction shooter Starsiege: Deadzone.

RallyHere opened in early 2023, and was founded by Hi-Rez Studios veterans that wanted to bring live-services operations to external game developers and make it easier to develop cross-platform software across the wider industry.

RallyHere’s platform has been used in-house under continual development at Hi-Rez Studios, and is already used in their popular free-to-play games like Rogue Company, Smite and Paladins. It can also be used on mobile, both on Android and iOS.

“The integration of RallyHere’s game infrastructure into Prophecy Games’ ecosystem was nothing short of impressive. Within an accelerated time frame, we harnessed RallyHere’s cross-platform account management, instance-server optimization, and real-time liveops configuration to revolutionise our multiplayer experiences, player progression strategy, and community building efforts,” said Greg Tinney, principal software engineer at Prophecy Games.

“Our mission is to help developers stay hyper focused on their gameplay and not have to worry about the operation of the game on the backend. Put simply, we provide the infrastructure so game studios can focus on what makes their game unique – on building great game worlds and incredible gameplay without having to worry about things like cross-platform authentication, monetization, matchmaking and social systems,” added RallyHere and Hi-Rez Studios CEO Stewart Chisam.

“Another key differentiation is that we help companies understand what goes into running live service ops games once launched. The RallyHere platform has the tools and our team have the knowledge to supercharge the growth of live service games whilst also enabling them to maintain themselves with smaller teams.”

“At RallyHere we are committed to making the development of live ops games accessible to developers of all sizes,” continued Trevor Williams, chief revenue officer at RallyHere. “Our tools will help studios bring their incredible games and ideas to market, ensuring players have the best in-game experiences on whichever platform they choose to play.”

