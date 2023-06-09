Sandsoft Games has announced its second Press Start internship programme

Share Facebook

Mobile game developer and publisher Sandsoft Games has announced that it will be taking in a second cohort for its internship programme Press Start.

Press Start is open to people of any age and educational background from Saudi Arabia, as long as they can show a demonstrable interest in game development and have the right to work in Riyadh. Its internships are full-time, and see developers create a playable mobile game within six months at Sandsoft’s Riyadh Studio, under the supervision of studio head Yahsir Qureshi and his development team.

Those that make it into a Press Start cohort will receive full support from the studio during this time, and will ultimately specialise in a either design, art, or coding role.

“Riyadh is a city full of exceptional, diverse talent and love of gaming. It’s our job to identify this talent and help nurture future leaders who will shape the legacy of the KSA and global games industries,” said Qureshi. “The tremendous success of our original Press Start program has been immensely rewarding for both the participants and Sandsoft Games as a whole, with a number of interns expected to join us as full time team members. Initiatives such as Press Start play a significant role in boosting employment prospects in the region and we can’t wait to welcome a new cohort to our Riyadh studio.”

“When I first saw the program on LinkedIn, I was immediately drawn to the idea and the challenge it presented. Working in a gaming company has always been a dream of mine, so I was naturally intrigued,” added Basem Alasmar, a game designer at Sandsoft Games, who is himself a Press Start alumni.

“What captivated me even more were the experienced individuals at Sandsoft Games and the impressive game titles they had worked on. Their expertise and track record truly impressed me. This program continues to inspire me to strive for greatness, pushing me to create amazing things, learn extensively, and enhance my skills in my chosen field.”

Applications are open for the Press Start internship until July 8, 2023, at 03:59 GMT. If you’d like to find out more information, or want to apply for the programme, you should check out the developer’s official website.