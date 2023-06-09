The GamesAid Charity Poker Tournament will return to Develop: Brighton next month

Share Facebook

The GamesAid Charity Poker Tournament will be coming back to Develop: Brighton on July 11, 2023.

The tournament will see 60 people from the games industry face off at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in an evening of Texas Hold ‘Em to raise money for GamesAid’s current five 2023/2024 charity selections.

While players of all abilities are welcome, the very best of the best will win exclusive prizes. Every pound raised for the event through sponsorship, ticket sales and buy-ins will go to GamesAid however, and help it to continue its mission to help disadvantaged young people across the UK.

“Now in its 15th year, our amazing players from across the videogame development and publishing community have raised over £50,000 for good causes and we’re looking forward to another record-breaking fundraising amount this July,” said Mark Ward, GamesAid ambassador.

Tickets for the tournament are £50, and you can purchase them over on the GamesAid Eventbrite page.