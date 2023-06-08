TikTok has launched a 30 Days of #GamingonTikTok celebration

Share Facebook

The social video platform TikTok has launched a 30 Days of #GamingonTikTok campaign.

The website is popular for online gaming video content, and saw over 3 trillion video views in the category in just the last year. It’s new 30 Days of #GamingonTikTok celebration aims to help fans of video games connect with one another so they can celebrate their hobby with user created video content like gameplay, tutorials, cosplay and memes.

30 Days of #GamingonTikTok will take place between June 1 and June 30, 2023.

It has a packed schedule of events, including live streams of industry showcases, special ways to interact with favourite brands with special video editing templates for the CapCut app, and more.

The following games industry showcases will be available to watch as part of 30 Days of #GamingonTikTok:

6/8: Summer Game Fest ( @summergamefest ) – 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST / 9 PM CET

6/10: Wholesome Direct ( @wholesomegames ) – 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST / 6 PM CET

6/10: Future Games Show ( @futuregamesshow ) – 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 7 PM CET

6/11: @Xbox Showcase with @IGN – 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 7 PM CET

6/12: Ubisoft Forward with @IGN – 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 7 PM CET

6/12: Capcom Digital Showcase ( @capcom ) – 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST / 12 PM CET

As June is also Pride Month, TikTok will also be teaming up with LGBTQIA+ gamers in collaboration with Gayming Mag to amplify DIGIPRIDE live streams, creators and events, including the following:

“Whether you’re a core gamer or new to the gaming world, we’re excited to unite our global gaming community to celebrate 30 Days of #GamingonTikTok,” said Carla Harris, program manager of global gaming content at TikTok. “From LIVE showcases with industry partners to new CapCut templates to our collaboration with Gayming Mag, 30 Days of #GamingonTikTok will bring the joy and excitement from the gaming world directly to our community and inspire them to connect, engage, and create in new ways.”

If you’d like to follow the celebration, the best way to do it is to look at #GamingonTikTok over on TikTok.