The finalists have been announced for Develop:Brighton 2023’s Indie Showcase Competition

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Tandem Events has announced the shortlist of finalists for the Develop:Brighton 2023 Indie Showcase competition.

The Develop:Brighton Indie Showcase competition celebrates the standout unsigned games from indie developers across the UK and Europe, bringing the software much needed attention from the rest of the industry and providing its developers with ample opportunities for networking.

Ten games have been selected as finalists, all of which will be available to play at the Develop:Brighton 2023 Expo held during the conference as they compete for the two awards up for grabs.

Those that attend the conference will also have the chance to determine the outcome for one of the competition’s two winners, as an on-site vote will be held to decide which game should win the People’s Choice award. The other winner will be chosen by a panel of judges working in the games industry.

The shortlist of finalists is as follows:

Noun Town: VR Language Learning by realiaXR (Meta Quest 2)

Cabernet by Party for Introverts (PC)

Squarelets by Chaos Cookie (iOS)

Digs by Catchy Games (PC)

Donjon Fauna by Bang Technologies (Meta Quest 2)

Dungeon Golf by Ant Workshop (PC)

Rough Justice: ’84 by Gamma Minus (PC)

Horror Stories: Harvest Hunt by Villainous Games Studio (PC)

Turnip Mountain by Luke Sanderson (PC)

Arm of Satan by Ludophoria (PC)

“Our focus this year is on originality and innovation, and we’re delighted with the level of imagination in all the different games that were submitted.” said Alistair Aitcheson, chair of the Indie Showcase judging panel. “The final ten were those that surprised and excited us the most, and they’re brimming with new ideas and possibilities. These are really special and unique games, and we can’t wait for everyone to play them at the conference!”

Develop:Brighton 2023 will take place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole between Tuesday July 11, 2023 and 13 July 13, 2023. Tickets are on sale now, and you can find them here.

As an MCV/DEVELOP reader, you’re entitled to an additional 10% discount on tickets with our promo code, ZLECKS.