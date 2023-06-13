ÜberStrategist and the IGDA are teaming up to make it easier for developers to exhibit at gamescom

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

PR and marketing agency ÜberStrategist is teaming up with the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) on two new show floor locations that aim to make it easier for developers of all sizes to exhibit at gamescom this August.

ÜberStrategist’s new Business Pavilion and Demo Dome areas will be top destinations for visitors at gamescom 2023, and both IGDA members and ÜberStrategist’s partners that purchase a gamescom exhibit package will have the option to take up some space in the business hall, the consumer hall, or a bit of both.

ÜberStrategist will provide everything from gaming PC demo stations to refreshments for exhibitors, reducing the amount of hassle required for its partners to network and conduct business at the tradeshow.

As part of the deal, IGDA members will receive a discount on gamescom exhibit package prices, should they wish to get involved in either one or both of the dedicated areas on offer.

The Business Pavilion and Demo Dome is spearheaded by Alexa Turness, ÜberStrategist’s in-house events manager, who previously spent ten years doing similar things when she was at Ukie.

ÜberStrategist’s Business Pavilion will be in Hall 3.2 of the business area, and will be used in part by IGDA executive director Dr. Jakin Vela and his team to hold meetings that will further the goals of the association and work to educate its potential partners. There will also be exhibitor booths in the pavilion that will be accessible both by other developers and the press for both appointments and the occasional walk-in.

The Demo Dome will be in Hall 10.1 of the consumer area, and will allow developers to exhibit their titles to the public in a way that may have otherwise been unavailable to smaller creators in the past.

“The IGDA is thrilled to be partnering with ÜberStrategist for gamescom 2023, one of the most important events on our calendar,” said Vela. “The IGDA is committed to ensuring that our members and the industry have access to shows such as gamescom, and thanks to ÜberStrategist’s hassle-free exhibitor package, we feel confident and comfortable knowing that all the hard work will be taken care of, so exhibitors can turn up and have a productive and successful show.”

“Part of our vision has always been to empower and work with studios of all sizes, which is why our offering includes indie-friendly services and we frequently work with non-profits that enhance our rich and diverse industry,” said ÜberStrategist CEO Mario R. Kroll. “The IGDA has been a leading advocate for creators of games and the gaming community at large, and it is our honour to be able to support the association and its members by facilitating their affordable and hassle-free participation at Europe’s largest video game tradeshow. ”

gamescom will take place in Cologne, Germany between August 23 and August 27, 2023. If you’d like to find out more about the convention, you should check out their official website.

If you want to read up on the IGDA packages on offer for gamescom, you can read up on them here.