Embracer Freemode’s collectible gaming brand CRKD has started to ship the Nitro Deck to its customers.

The Nitro Deck was first revealed back in June, and is a Nintendo Switch add-on designed to both improve comfort in the console’s handheld mode while simultaneously reducing input latency and eliminating the issues with control stick drift the Nintendo console has had since it first launched.

The new third-party controller option connects with the tablet part of the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch OLED via its USB-C port, and when connected is designed to fully replace the console’s original Joy-Con controllers. It also has its own USB-C port for pass-through console charging or playing while plugged in, and includes customizable thumb sticks and remappable back buttons a bit like the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2.

The Nitro Deck is available for purchase today in North America, and orders will start going out in the United Kingdom from September 25, 2023 both on their website and at select retailers.

If you’d like to learn more about the Nitro Deck, or would like to order one, you can do that here.