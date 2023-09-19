Outright Games is releasing a Bluey video game

Share Facebook

Outright Games has announced that the first ever Bluey video game will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC on November 17, 2023.

Bluey: The Video Game will let up to four players digitally explore the world of the BAFTA-winning show for the first time, as they take control of the series’ main characters and go on a brand new sandbox adventure set around key locations from the popular series at their own pace.

The game will include in-world puzzles to be solved as players engage with a four-part storyline, as well as minigames that reference popular moments from the television programme. Those that complete the minigames will receive unlockable costumes, viewable episodes of the show and a selection of other rewards.

Bluey has become a critical success in the kids entertainment industry both at home and abroad since it first started airing in Australia back in 2018, and has won several awards for being a high quality children’s entertainment production. The new game is developed in partnership with Artax Games, BBC Studios and Ludo Studio, and will see English speaking voice actors from the show reprise their roles, including David McCormack (Dad, Bandit) and Melanie Zanetti (Mum, Chilli).

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with BBC Studios as a brand-new licensing partner for Outright Games and to help expand the phenomenal world of Bluey into video games,” said Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games. “It is always our goal to create games that can act as an entry point to the world of video games and to some of the most important entertainment franchises on the planet like Bluey. It’s a thrill for us to bring Bluey’s world to life with a level of interactivity that has never been seen before and by ensuring that the game is accessible and enjoyable for all ages we know fans across the globe will be delighted.”

“We’re delighted to be working with Outright Games on Bluey’s first video game,” added Kevin Jorge, head of games at BBC Studios. “It’s very important for us to capture the essence of fun and games that is central to the series. We know fans will be excited to explore Bluey’s world and join in with the Heeler family’s antics.”